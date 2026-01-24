original
Software Freedom is the Goal
This past week we exceeded a million requests per day (every day) and it looks like we'll break another all-time record in Geminispace. We also received some positive publicity in yesterday's RMS talk. We seem to have solved the dispute regarding birds and this morning we fed stray pigeons with Organix, seeing they were hungry and walking on the sidewalks, approaching humans. We are very positive about our future and look forward to increased growth not just in GNU/Linux adoption but also public understanding and awareness of Software Freedom. Because the latter is the true goal. We think we'll get there.
We wish to thank all those who read this site and recommend it to others. This is a community site, a non-profit site (we pay to run it) that is a product of genuine solidarity. █