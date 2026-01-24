Software Freedom is the Goal

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026

This past week we exceeded a million requests per day (every day) and it looks like we'll break another all-time record in Geminispace. We also received some positive publicity in yesterday's RMS talk. We seem to have solved the dispute regarding birds and this morning we fed stray pigeons with Organix, seeing they were hungry and walking on the sidewalks, approaching humans. We are very positive about our future and look forward to increased growth not just in GNU/Linux adoption but also public understanding and awareness of Software Freedom. Because the latter is the true goal. We think we'll get there.

We wish to thank all those who read this site and recommend it to others. This is a community site, a non-profit site (we pay to run it) that is a product of genuine solidarity. █