Video of the Talk Richard Stallman Gave at Georgia Tech Yesterday Afternoon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026,

updated Jan 24, 2026



Reposted from Techrights

Richard Stallman's talk was a success (hundreds attended), many questions were asked, and a full video of the talk (and the questions/answers) is available at https://nojs.us (no JS, as in No JavaScript)

Alternatively, use Invidious [1, 2] (no JS, either), based on the Youtube Mirror or Vimeo Mirror.

So people have 5 options now, with 3 of them not requiring proprietary JS or any JS.

Enjoy and happy hacking. We'll follow up with more coverage in weeks to come. There are some backstories. █