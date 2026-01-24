original
Video of the Talk Richard Stallman Gave at Georgia Tech Yesterday Afternoon
Richard Stallman's talk was a success (hundreds attended), many questions were asked, and a full video of the talk (and the questions/answers) is available at https://nojs.us (no JS, as in No JavaScript)
Alternatively, use Invidious [1, 2] (no JS, either), based on the Youtube Mirror or Vimeo Mirror.
So people have 5 options now, with 3 of them not requiring proprietary JS or any JS.
Enjoy and happy hacking. We'll follow up with more coverage in weeks to come. There are some backstories. █