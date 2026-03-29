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Fedora: Update Problem and Ultra-powerful Tool
Quoting: Fedora quietly solved Linux's update problem —
Fedora is, for many, one of the best Linux distros out there, if not the best. It's safe and secure, and it's pretty snappy. And perhaps more importantly, the way it manages updates—which is something I personally haven't seen in a lot of other Linux distros.
Here's why Fedora is superior—and why other Linux distros should follow suit.
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Fedora Linux ships with an ultra-powerful tool most people never even open
I could go on talking all day about Fedora being one of the best "mainstream" Linux distros. It's great with updates, and it packs a lot of stuff usually considered bleeding-edge on other distros. But it also has a greatly useful tool that you probably didn't know you had.