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today's howtos
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ My Multi-Stage Backup Strategy: ZFS, Proxmox, and Paranoia
Mine layers ZFS snapshots, off-site replication, a Proxmox Backup Server that’s really just a proxy in front of cheap object storage, a Podman container doing something that would make a packaging engineer cry, and a dead man’s switch that pages me if any of it stops working. It’s not elegant in every layer, but it covers roughly a dozen servers across FreeBSD and Linux, and it lets me sleep at night.
The classic 3-2-1 backup rule says: three copies of your data, on two different media types, with one copy off-site. What I’m about to describe exceeds it in some areas and only meets it in others - but the principle is sound, and if you take nothing else from this article, take 3-2-1.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Streamlit on Debian 13
If you build data apps or machine learning prototypes in Python, you already know how long it takes to wire up a proper frontend. Streamlit solves that problem by letting you turn a plain Python script into a working, shareable web app in minutes, no HTML or JavaScript required.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fish Shell on Fedora 43
If you have spent any time working in Bash, you know the frustration of no inline feedback, no predictive suggestions, and a configuration process that requires multiple plugins just to reach basic usability.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal on openSUSE
Modern GNU/Linux users consistently seek faster, more efficient terminal emulators that enhance productivity. The Kitty terminal emulator stands out as a GPU-accelerated powerhouse designed to deliver superior performance and rich features for developers, system administrators, and enthusiasts.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Transmission on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Transmission stays useful on Ubuntu because it handles the three BitTorrent workflows most people actually need: a GTK desktop client, a Qt desktop client, and small command-line tools for one-off downloads or torrent inspection.
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dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian: the amazing world of ssh forwarding (how to forward vnc port of pcC via pcB to connect from pcA) (tunnel vnc via ssh over jumphost (pcB)) why does mate desktop network manager keep disabling dropping NIC network interface?
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Evgeni Golov: Converting Dovecot password schemes on the fly without (too much) cursing
I finally upgraded my mail server to Debian 13 and, as expected, the Dovecot part was quite a ride.
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Linuxize ☛ fsck Cheatsheet
Quick reference for fsck: check GNU/Linux filesystems, run safe repairs, force checks, review exit codes, and handle boot-time recovery