Mine layers ZFS snapshots, off-site replication, a Proxmox Backup Server that’s really just a proxy in front of cheap object storage, a Podman container doing something that would make a packaging engineer cry, and a dead man’s switch that pages me if any of it stops working. It’s not elegant in every layer, but it covers roughly a dozen servers across FreeBSD and Linux, and it lets me sleep at night.

The classic 3-2-1 backup rule says: three copies of your data, on two different media types, with one copy off-site. What I’m about to describe exceeds it in some areas and only meets it in others - but the principle is sound, and if you take nothing else from this article, take 3-2-1.