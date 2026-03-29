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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026



Quoting: Say hello to Neil Roberts, new LibreOffice developer focusing on scripting support - TDF Community Blog —

I’m from the UK but I escaped to France after the Brexit vote and I’ve been living here in Lyon ever since. I got into programming when I was little, mostly by programming in BASIC on an Amstrad CPC. At the time I thought it was cool that you could sometimes see the source code in BASIC of software that you bought on cassette tape. Later my older brother got me into Linux and I loved that you could see the source code of absolutely everything. I’ve been a big fan ever since, and I always have some programming side project on the go.

I started my career at a small open source consultancy working on Clutter – which at the time was a project meant to bring revolutionary animated user interfaces inspired by the iPhone into the GNOME space. It is still used inside GNOME Shell today. Eventually that small consultancy got acquired by Intel where I moved onto working on the graphics drivers in Mesa.

I got into LibreOffice development last year after I was trying to help proof-read my wife’s master’s thesis and I ran into a small user interface bug. I made a patch to fix it and it gave me the opportunity to interact with the amazing LibreOffice community. I was very pleasantly surprised with the warm welcome and the encouragement to continue making more contributions. I have been hooked on it ever since.