A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 29, 2026



This week, we got some cool new software releases like Krita 6.0, Firefox and Thunderbird 149, FreeCAD 1.1, NVIDIA 595, and GIMP 3.2.2, as well as a bunch of new distro releases, including KaOS 2026.03, Kali Linux 2026.1, Tails 7.6, SystemRescue 13, and the beta version of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.

On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in the Firefox 150 web browser next month. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 29th, 2026.

Read on