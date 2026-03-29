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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026
This week, we got some cool new software releases like Krita 6.0, Firefox and Thunderbird 149, FreeCAD 1.1, NVIDIA 595, and GIMP 3.2.2, as well as a bunch of new distro releases, including KaOS 2026.03, Kali Linux 2026.1, Tails 7.6, SystemRescue 13, and the beta version of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.
On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in the Firefox 150 web browser next month. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 29th, 2026.