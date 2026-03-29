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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026



Quoting: After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages —

For years, many Ubuntu users have felt that traditional .deb packages were being gradually sidelined in favor of the Snap ecosystem.

It started quietly. Double-clicking a downloaded .deb file would open it in Archive Manager instead of the installer. Then came controversial changes. Apps like Chromium, Thunderbolt and Firefox began defaulting to Snap packages, even when users tried installing them via the apt command in the terminal.

It continued further as Ubuntu introduced its new Snap Store. In Ubuntu 24.04, it ignored .deb packages completely. Double-clicking a .deb file would open the App Center, but wouldn’t actually install the package and just hang there. That behavior was later reverted after I highlighted it through It's FOSS.

While Canonical’s obsession for Snap isn’t going away anytime soon, there is some good news for debian package lovers.