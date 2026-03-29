After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages

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Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

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9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

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After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026

Manage Deb Apps in new app center

Quoting: After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages —

For years, many Ubuntu users have felt that traditional .deb packages were being gradually sidelined in favor of the Snap ecosystem.

It started quietly. Double-clicking a downloaded .deb file would open it in Archive Manager instead of the installer. Then came controversial changes. Apps like Chromium, Thunderbolt and Firefox began defaulting to Snap packages, even when users tried installing them via the apt command in the terminal.

It continued further as Ubuntu introduced its new Snap Store. In Ubuntu 24.04, it ignored .deb packages completely. Double-clicking a .deb file would open the App Center, but wouldn’t actually install the package and just hang there. That behavior was later reverted after I highlighted it through It's FOSS.

While Canonical’s obsession for Snap isn’t going away anytime soon, there is some good news for debian package lovers.

Read on

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