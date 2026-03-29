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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026



Quoting: Fedora 44 will automatically make your Windows games run faster, no tweaks required —

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Don't get me wrong; gaming on Linux has come a long way in the last few years. A decade ago, getting any game running on Linux that wasn't designed natively for it was a massive headache at best and impossible at worst. Now, thanks to the efforts from several sources, such as Valve with Proton, it seems like 2026 may be the year of gaming on Linux after all.

But here's something not everyone knows: when Fedora 44 comes out, people will likely notice improved performance in their games. And the best part is, you won't need to lift a finger to use it.