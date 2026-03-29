Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More

Amidst the flurry of Arduino Days 2026 announcements, don’t miss the release of our annual look back at the open-source ecosystem we all build together! The 2025 Arduino Open Source Report is now available (just click to download here), documenting another incredible year of contributions from both the Arduino team and the global community of open-source makers, educators, engineers, and enthusiasts.

As 2025 marked Arduino’s 20th anniversary, this edition of the report is a testament to how far what began as a project to make embedded electronics accessible has grown, over two decades, into a thriving ecosystem of tens of millions of people, thousands of companies, and an ever-expanding pool of shared knowledge and resources. Let’s celebrate some incredible milestones!