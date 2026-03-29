news
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-03-22 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (12/2026): Immutable Ambitions
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Hackaday ☛ Magic-less 8 Ball Finds New Life With Pi Pico Inside
[lds133]’s version replicates the original behavior exactly by using the accelerometer to detect the shaking, the round display to show an icon of the die, and a Raspberry Pi Pico to do the hard work. There’s also the obligatory lithium pouch cell for power, which is managed by one of the usual TP4056 breakout boards. One very nice detail is that instead of a distracting battery indicator, the virtual die changes color as the battery wears out.
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Hackaday ☛ Playful ‘Space Dice’ Kit Shows Off Clever Design
[Tommy] at Oskitone has been making hardware synth kits for years, and his designs are always worth checking out. His newest offering Space Dice is an educational kit that is a combination vintage sci-fi space laser sound generator, and six-sided die roller. What’s more, as a kit it represents an effort to be genuinely educational, rather than just using it as a meaningless marketing term.
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Arduino ☛ Check out the new 2025 Arduino Open Source Report!
Amidst the flurry of Arduino Days 2026 announcements, don’t miss the release of our annual look back at the open-source ecosystem we all build together! The 2025 Arduino Open Source Report is now available (just click to download here), documenting another incredible year of contributions from both the Arduino team and the global community of open-source makers, educators, engineers, and enthusiasts.
As 2025 marked Arduino’s 20th anniversary, this edition of the report is a testament to how far what began as a project to make embedded electronics accessible has grown, over two decades, into a thriving ecosystem of tens of millions of people, thousands of companies, and an ever-expanding pool of shared knowledge and resources. Let’s celebrate some incredible milestones!
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Maury ☛ Life TV: Video with 2 bits to spare (Maurycy's blog)
On the surface, it looks like a normal CRT, except that it's impossibly thin: the whole device is just under 4 cm thick. To do this, the tube is mounted sideways, and the phosphor is viewed from the back.