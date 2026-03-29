In some sense, which I hope to make a bit more concrete here, Python and your favourite programming language have more respect for the interaction between the user and the computer, allowing each to do what they do best. Every modern high-level language is built on a mountain of abstractions, but to some extent they actually free you from thinking about it most of the time, allowing you to work with simplified mental models that make the act of programming easier, clearer, and more fun.

So, how do we do better than the Quine Programmer? How can we connect the dots between human user and computer in a way that respects the strengths of both?