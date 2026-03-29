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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Links 28/03/2026: Microsoft's LinkedIn a National Security Risk, Microsoft's Slop "Ambitions Face Investor Scrutiny Amid Soaring Costs"
Links for the day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 26 Out of 200: Asking for Documents and Information You Already Have, Even Letters and E-mails That You Yourself Sent!
barristers are expensive
New
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Open Web Destroyed by Centibillionaires, Says Anil Dash of Blogging Fame
Blogging was going through its 'prime years' about 20 years ago
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"Linux" Slop Going Away, Microsoft et al Pay 'Linux' Foundation to Promote Slop
It's a timely reminder that the Linux Foundation exists to promote whoever pays the Linux Foundation, even pedophiles and companies that attack the GPL
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Gemini Links 28/03/2026: "Finding My Base Tone", "Astrobotany", and BugoutBack/OFFLFIRSOCH
Links for the day
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Links 28/03/2026: More Worldwide Bans on Social Control Media (Harms to Adolescents), Protests in US Against Dictatorship
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 28/03/2026: Echo Delay and 0x0.st
Links for the day
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Rumours of More IBM Mass Layoffs at Beginning of April
IBM is not doing well
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 27, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, March 27, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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