Sharing is Caring but There is Carrying Capacity

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

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Sharing is Caring but There is Carrying Capacity

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026



The beloved bird "bottle" (or "bot" for short) has begun bringing friends along for food. This was not the intention. Bottle-feeding was supposed to be only for this one bird.

With the fossil fuel shortages the prices of transport and fertilisers will rapidly increase, as will the price of seeds, so we need to keep the numbers under control and sharing has its limits also for sanitary reasons.

In the context of computing or operating systems, opening the doors wide open means introducing into the community people who can change it for the worse. This happened many times in the past. Android going "more mainstream" seems to result in it being far more locked down and restricted.

Sometimes using something that not many people use (e.g. some "niche" distro) helps guarantee its quality and loyalty to its core/original userbase. █

Image source: Brechimer the Stag and Tibert the Cat