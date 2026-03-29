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Sharing is Caring but There is Carrying Capacity
The beloved bird "bottle" (or "bot" for short) has begun bringing friends along for food. This was not the intention. Bottle-feeding was supposed to be only for this one bird.
With the fossil fuel shortages the prices of transport and fertilisers will rapidly increase, as will the price of seeds, so we need to keep the numbers under control and sharing has its limits also for sanitary reasons.
In the context of computing or operating systems, opening the doors wide open means introducing into the community people who can change it for the worse. This happened many times in the past. Android going "more mainstream" seems to result in it being far more locked down and restricted.
Sometimes using something that not many people use (e.g. some "niche" distro) helps guarantee its quality and loyalty to its core/original userbase. █
Image source: Brechimer the Stag and Tibert the Cat