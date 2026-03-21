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Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Desktop Wiki GUI Notes Apps - LinuxLinks
Linux is well served with note taking software, and desktop wiki GUI applications fill an important niche. They combine the convenience of a graphical interface with the organisational strengths of a wiki, helping users capture information and then expand it over time into something more coherent and searchable. Some emphasise simplicity and lightweight text editing, while others provide richer formatting, attachments, plugins, and more advanced notebook features.
In this article, we focus on the best free and open source desktop wiki GUI note applications for Linux. These programs make it easy to create, organise, and navigate interconnected notes, offering a practical way to keep everything from everyday thoughts to extensive reference material in one place.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
OctoSQL - query databases and file formats - LinuxLinks
OctoSQL is a query tool that allows you to join, analyse and transform data from multiple databases and file formats using SQL.
This is free and open source software.
Dentry - keyboard-driven file manager - LinuxLinks
Dentry is a minimal, keyboard-driven file manager for Linux built with Qt6.
It is designed for tiling window managers and minimalist desktop environments, focusing on speed, clarity, and a consistent dark interface without unnecessary visual clutter.
This is free and open source software.
marina - dataset manager for robotics - LinuxLinks
marina is a dataset manager for robotics to organize, share, and discover datasets and bags across storage backends so we can finally stop emailing download links around.
The focus lies primarily on ROS 2 bagfiles but plain folders are supported as well.
Marina automatically compresses bags when pushing and restores them on pull. PointCloud2 messages are compressed with millimetre accuracy using the embedded cloudini library. This massively reduces network IO — a typical bottleneck for mobile robots.
Marina extends the ros2 bag CLI directly when installing for ROS
This is free and open source software.
cecup - GUI backup tool based on rsync - LinuxLinks
cecup is a graphical backup and directory synchronisation tool built around rsync.
It is designed as an incremental backup utility with a desktop frontend, making rsync-based copy and sync tasks more accessible for users who prefer a graphical interface over the command line.
This is free and open source software.
Exchange - convert between XML and Blueprint - LinuxLinks
Exchange is a lightweight utility designed for developers working with GTK user interfaces. The application helps convert between different GTK UI definition formats, specifically XML and Blueprint. This is useful when migrating projects, experimenting with Blueprint-based workflows, or translating existing GTK interface files into another representation.
Blueprint provides a more concise and human-friendly way to describe GTK interfaces, while XML is widely used in existing GTK projects. Exchange simplifies moving between these formats by automating the conversion process and detecting the format of input files automatically. This saves developers time and reduces the risk of manual conversion errors.
This is free and open source software.
Feedr - polished Linux terminal-based RSS/Atom feed reader - LinuxLinks
Feedr is a decent terminal-based news aggregator. Feedr looks especially strong if you’re a Linux user who prefers the terminal and wants a feed reader that feels modern rather than spartan. Feedr rivals Newsboat in many respects as the finest terminal news aggregator for Linux. Newsboat is the mature, battle-tested option, while Feedr is the rising contender with a more polished TUI and a nicer user experience.
Where Feedr looks better than many other feed readers, especially other terminal ones, is in the combination of polish and pragmatism. Many terminal-based feed readers offer the essential functionality including fetching feeds, marking read, and sometimes starring items.
Feedr adds several quality-of-life features that are especially useful on Linux desktops and servers: per-domain rate limiting, background refresh, authenticated/private feed support, config editing from the CLI, compact mode for small terminals, and a proper “What’s New” summary view for articles added since the last session. That mix makes it feel more mature for everyday use than minimal readers that are only comfortable for hobby use.
strace-tui - explore strace output - LinuxLinks
strace-tui is a terminal user interface (TUI) for visualizing and exploring strace output.
This is free and open source software.
Icebg - Wayland wallpaper setter - LinuxLinks
Icebg is a lightweight wallpaper setter for Wayland compositors.
Written in Rust, it uses iced and the layer-shell protocol to display a wallpaper as a background surface, with support for hot-reloading configuration changes and targeting a specific monitor. The project is aimed at users who want a small, compositor-friendly wallpaper tool rather than a full wallpaper daemon.
This is free and open source software.
assh - make your ssh client smarter - LinuxLinks
assh is a transparent wrapper for SSH that makes client configuration more powerful and easier to manage.
It extends the standard SSH workflow with support for YAML-based configuration, aliases, regex host matching, gateway chaining, inheritance, variable expansion, JSON output, and Graphviz visualisation, while continuing to work seamlessly with tools such as ssh, scp, rsync, and git.
This is free and open source software.