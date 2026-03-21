Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

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9to5Linux

OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

Coming three months after OpenShot 3.4, the OpenShot 3.5 release introduces a new default timeline that features much smoother zooming, scrolling, dragging, trimming, snapping, and multi-clip editing, especially on larger projects.

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 Is Out with More Accessibility Improvements

Coming three months after Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.00, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 release is based on the latest Debian 13.4 “Trixie” operating system, featuring the Xfce 4.20 and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments bundled on the same ISO image.

KiCad 10.0 PCB Design and Electronics CAD Software Released as a Major Update

Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.

Mageia 10 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and Mesa 26.0

The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

How to Fix “No Sound” Issue on MacBook Pro with Linux Kernel 6.17 and Later

I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.

Internet Society

The NDSS Symposium 2026 Had a New Vibe—But Why?

Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces

The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

AICore DX-M1M Module Provides 25 TOPS Edge AI Acceleration in M.2 Form Factor

The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2026

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GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

  
OpenShot 3.5 has been released today as yet another stable update to this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards

  
The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice

 
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.

 
Mageia 10 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and Mesa 26.0

  
Mageia 10 Linux distribution is now available for public beta testing, bringing various upgraded components, bug fixes, and other changes for those who want to help the devs ensure a stable and reliable release ahead of the scheduled launch in April 2026.

 
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today the AMD variant of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and other upgrades.

 
Games: Nightmare Reaper, Lucky Tower Ultimate, and More

  
7 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Mozilla Firefox as Pusher of VPN by Bundling

  
Mozilla's latest "idea"

 
Animals Smarter Than Humans (They Share) [original]

  
This is one area where many animals are better off than humans

 
Debian: Modern Debian Compaq Armada E500 (Pentium III), Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.2-5 Now Available

  
UCS and Debian GNU/Linux


  
 


 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development - a handful of picks

 
These 5 settings are making your Linux PC less secure

  
Think your Linux PC is secure just because it’s Linux

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This Week in Plasma: Time Zone Offsets and Type-Ahead on the Desktop

  
This week several new features landed, in addition to a number of user interface improvements and some nice performance improvements and bug fixes

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 Is Out with More Accessibility Improvements

  
The Emmabuntüs Collective informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 as the first point release to the latest Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 series of this Debian-based distribution designed to facilitate the reconditioning of old computers.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, Open Data, and Coding

  
today's leftovers

 
Mozilla: Firefox UX and Thunderbird Roadmaps

  
Development milestones/transparency

 
GNU Projects: GNUnet 0.27.0 and libredwg-0.13.4 released

  
GNU updates

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
3 more stories

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Focus on Gimmicks, Selling Microsoft

  
disappointing really

 
Desktop/Laptop Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux news picks

 
KDE/Qt: Development With QML and Update on KDE Home Automation (KIOT)

  
KDE-centric picks

 
BSD: FreeBSD on the HP Z2 mini revisited. PF queues break the 4 Gbps barrier

  
BSD news

 
Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware and Linux

 
Red Hat Promotes Slop, Pays for Fake 'Coverage' and 'Research' to Help It Sell Slop Plagiarism

  
the usual Red Hat

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security bugs, more news

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, BSD Now, Going Linux, and More

  
4 new episodes

 
Games: Godot, OpenTTD, SteamOS, and More

  
gaming news for GNU/Linux users

 
Applications: Vykar, Radicle, and More

  
Applications for or on GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
KiCad 10.0 PCB Design and Electronics CAD Software Released as a Major Update

  
The KiCad development team announced today the release and general availability of KiCad 10.0 as the latest major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform PCB design and electronics CAD software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards

  
Germany’s federal “Deutschland-Stack”

 
Maintenance Coming Shortly [original]

  
Don't panic if issues are encountered

 
Fedora Magazine on Fedora Linux Workstation and JSFX on Fedora Linux

  
a couple of recent Fedora articles

 
So-called 'FSFE' Encounters Outsourcing Pains, Speaks About "Attestation"

  
Some FSFE picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware and devices

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related stories

 
How to Fix “No Sound” Issue on MacBook Pro with Linux Kernel 6.17 and Later

  
This is a follow-up tutorial to my previous guide How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux since things have changed significantly with recent Linux kernels.

 
Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The Fedora Asahi SIG and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Lenovo’s ‘Gamepad G9’ turns the Legion Tab into an Android-powered Steam Deck

 
MUO: Understanding Linux Package Managers and Linux system

  
Linux didn’t push back.

 
I switched to a Linux-based webOS TV and liked it way more than I expected

  
That meant using LG's proprietary webOS software, based on Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
PrismLinux: A No‑Drama, Sane Approach to Arch-Based Linux

  
A polished Arch-based distro with a stellar installer, sane defaults, and plenty of choices to keep power users happy

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.9, and Linux 6.18.19

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.9 kernel

 
How to turn your Pixel phone into a PC - with the new Android Desktop Mode

  
I test drove the new Android Desktop Mode with my Pixel

 
EndeavorOS Titan is one of the most unique Arch-based Linux distros I've tried - here's why

  
EndeavorOS Titan is the newest release in this Arch-based distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
SLAPP Efforts to Take Tux Machines Offline [original]

  
They tried to take us offline using funding from third parties and Microsoft salaries

 
The Sleeping Bird [original]

  
Birds are fascinating animals

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and open access

 
Programming, Education, and More

  
Development-related links

 
Databases: PGDay Armenia 2026 and PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule

  
Database news, postgres only

 
Notes on Season of KDE 2026 and GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi Speaks About Moonforge

  
Desktop Environment (DE) news

 
Scripting in FreeBSD 15.0, "OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors"

  
BSD leftovers

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.3 and Global IP TV Panel 2026MK6

  
EasyOS news/release

 
Red Hat on Slop, Ansible Automation Platform, and More

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Linux, gadgets, and modding

 
GNU: Emacs, hello-2.12.3 and TeXmacs 2.1.5 released

  
GNU news

 
Graphics and Kernel/Linux: DLSS 5 Horrific, PS5 GPU Support, and Hurd

  
3 stories for today

 
Applications: Pidgin and More in Valnet

  
5 applications in review

 
Samba 4.24.0 Available for Download

  
official release

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
CVE-2026-3888 Allows Local Users Gain Root Via Snapd

  
Canonical mistake

 
GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism

  
"$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage"

 
Valnet on Updating GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
2 new articles

 
Linux' Foundation Takes GAFAM (Mostly Microsoft) Microsoft Money for Promotion of Slop and Microsoft Under the Guise of 'Security'

  
Microsoft corrupts everything

 
Android Leftovers

  
You Can Turn an Old Android Phone Into a Wifi Extender for Your Home Network

 
Think Arch Linux is too hard? 5 myths that are officially dead in 2026

  
Arch Linux has always been painted by some persistent and intimidating myths

 
Linux gives users too much choice, and that its biggest weakness

  
Let's get this out of the way—Linux doesn't need to prove anything to anyone

 
What's a minimal install for Linux? 6 reasons it can come in handy

  
If you've ever installed Linux and noticed the distribution offers a "minimal" install

 
Mastering the Linux file system: My go-to commands and tips

  
When I started using Linux

 
4 ways to run a full Linux desktop on your Android phone

  
Android is based on Linux, but that doesn't mean the two are the same

 
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

  
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It

  
A rebellion inside the Manjaro project, a community strike

 
Meet Flow, a Fresh New Browser for Linux

  
If you miss Arc’s design and want something similar on Linux

 
I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators

  
Yes, it was a challenge to install. But then GLF OS took me by surprise - in the best possible way

 
LWN on Kernel, IBM Fedora, Python, and Slop

  
Latest from LWN

 
California's Digital Age Assurance Act and Linux distributions

  
The law was introduced in February 2025

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles