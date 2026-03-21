Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Linux is well served with note taking software, and desktop wiki GUI applications fill an important niche. They combine the convenience of a graphical interface with the organisational strengths of a wiki, helping users capture information and then expand it over time into something more coherent and searchable. Some emphasise simplicity and lightweight text editing, while others provide richer formatting, attachments, plugins, and more advanced notebook features.

In this article, we focus on the best free and open source desktop wiki GUI note applications for Linux. These programs make it easy to create, organise, and navigate interconnected notes, offering a practical way to keep everything from everyday thoughts to extensive reference material in one place.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.