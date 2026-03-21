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The Value of a Human Does Not Exceed an Elephant's
Last year Rianne published a couple of articles about Limpopo [1, 2] and then contacted several NGOs about what happened to Limpopo (she was put down despite being healthy).
The charity which raised Limpopo (and which we supported for years) has since then mentioned Limpopo and efforts to learn from failures/misunderstandings. It is now reaching out to supporters several times per week.
It looks like Limpopo's death (killing rather) was a self-inflicted wound. The lesson to learn here (from Limpopo) is clear. We'll carry on pursuing justice for as long as necessary. █
Image source: Behemoth