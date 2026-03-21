Coming three months after OpenShot 3.4, the OpenShot 3.5 release introduces a new default timeline that features much smoother zooming, scrolling, dragging, trimming, snapping, and multi-clip editing, especially on larger projects.

Coming three months after Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.00, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 release is based on the latest Debian 13.4 “Trixie” operating system, featuring the Xfce 4.20 and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments bundled on the same ISO image.

Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.

The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.