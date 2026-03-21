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Programming Leftovers
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Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Manager Mirroring
Mike Fiedler from PyPI asked me recently: which package ecosystems have mirroring tools and what protocols do they use? Here’s what I found.
This post primarily covers mirroring: tools and protocols for creating and maintaining copies of package registries. It doesn’t cover private registries, artifact storage, or dependency proxying except where those tools also support mirroring.
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Niel Madden ☛ Maybe version ranges are a good idea after all?
There’s clearly a problem, but what would a solution look like? I have some ideas, but this is a complex problem where it is easy to introduce unintended side-effects. So take these suggestions as just that: suggestions. To provoke discussion, not as a perfect fully-baked solution. There are lots of competing factors to balance here, and I’m not going to claim that I’ve considered them all.
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Martin Chang ☛ Benchmarking ET-SoC-1 Naive Matrix Multiplication Performance
I am currently working on the GGML backend for the ET-SoC-1. To answer the question of "how well does this chip actually perform?", I decided to benchmark the most basic FP32 matrix multiplication implementation using the matrix engine. The plan is the same as in my previous RK3588 matmul benchmarking attempt: gather a large amount of data first, then extract useful conclusions afterward. See the previous post: [...]
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Balthazar Rouberol ☛ Pushing to multiple git remotes at once
I recently learned that you can configured multiple URLs when pushing to a remote, which means that git push origin master would push to all remotes.
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[Old] James Hague ☛ Do You Really Want to be Doing This When You're 50?
I still like to build things, and if there's no one else to do it, then I'll do it myself. I keep improving the the tiny Perl script that puts together this site, because that tiny Perl script is unobtrusive and reliable and lets me focus on writing. I have a handy little image compositing tool that's less than 28 kilobytes of C and Erlang source. I know how it works inside and out, and I can make changes to it in less time than than it takes to coax what I want out of ImageMagick.