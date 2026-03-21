original
Huge Growth This Year
Despite the LLM woes that are said to hurt many sites, this year we've managed to publish a lot of original material, add many pages with links to legitimate, human-composed articles (we do not tolerate slop), and also enjoy life with a lot of time outdoors.
Yesterday our server served over 2 million requests and today (so far) it looks like it'll exceed 3 million.
The more messy the Web becomes, the more people will need to rely on strict curation services which cull the slop and cluster together the real news. Slop online has only made us more relevant, more necessary to people fed up with so-called 'AI'. █