Huge Growth This Year

The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.

The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.

The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.

Coming three months after Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.00, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 release is based on the latest Debian 13.4 “Trixie” operating system, featuring the Xfce 4.20 and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments bundled on the same ISO image.

Coming three months after OpenShot 3.4, the OpenShot 3.5 release introduces a new default timeline that features much smoother zooming, scrolling, dragging, trimming, snapping, and multi-clip editing, especially on larger projects.

Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

original

Huge Growth This Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2026,

updated Mar 21, 2026



Despite the LLM woes that are said to hurt many sites, this year we've managed to publish a lot of original material, add many pages with links to legitimate, human-composed articles (we do not tolerate slop), and also enjoy life with a lot of time outdoors.

Yesterday our server served over 2 million requests and today (so far) it looks like it'll exceed 3 million.

The more messy the Web becomes, the more people will need to rely on strict curation services which cull the slop and cluster together the real news. Slop online has only made us more relevant, more necessary to people fed up with so-called 'AI'. █