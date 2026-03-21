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These 5 settings are making your Linux PC less secure
Quoting: 5 settings making your Linux PC less secure —
Think your Linux PC is secure just because it’s Linux? Well, I hate to break it to you, but Linux—while it might be more secure than Windows—is not invulnerable. The architecture is solid, the open-source model helps, and yes, the threat landscape is smaller. But none of that matters if you've left the wrong settings unchecked. Here’s a quick look at five common settings that people leave enabled (or disabled) that are making their Linux PCs less secure.