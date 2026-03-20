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Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 Is Out with More Accessibility Improvements
Coming three months after Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.00, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 release is based on the latest Debian 13.4 “Trixie” operating system, featuring the Xfce 4.20 and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments bundled on the same ISO image.
Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 brings even more accessibility features, making it possible for sighted and visually impaired users to install them via a dedicated audio-guided interface.