news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Doing My Share to Tackle Online Slop and SPAM
Trying my best to 'fix' the Web
-
Slopwatch: Fakes, FUD, Duplicates, and Charlatans Galore
The Web as we once know it is collapsing. Some opportunists try to replace it with low-quality slop.
-
The Register UK Seems to Have Become American and Management is Changing (Microsofter as Editor in Chief)
The Register 'UK' is now controlled by the Directions on Microsoft guy
-
Microsoft Windows Lost 400 Million Users in a Few Years, Why Does The Register Double Down on Windows With New US Editor?
days ago they hired a new US editor
New
-
Links 26/07/2025: Amazon Shutdown in China, Russian Economy Slows
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 26/07/2025: History of Time (1988) and Gemini Games
Links for the day
-
Links 26/07/2025: 50 Percent Tariffs in Amazon, Dying Intel Offloads Network and Edge Group (NEX)
Links for the day
-
Blaming Programming Languages for Users' and Developers' Bad Practices
That's like blaming cars for drivers who crash into things
-
Many People Still Read Techrights Because It Says the Truth, Produces Evidence, and Does Not Self-Censor
Unlike so many other sites
-
The Register is Desperate for Money, According to The Register
I decided to check how they're doing as a business
-
Microsoft Finally Finds a Use Case for Slop?
Create low-quality chaff to shift the media's attention?
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 25, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, July 25, 2025
-
For Libel Reform One Must First Bring (or Raise) Awareness to the Issues and Their Magnitude
I myself know, from personal experience
-
Links 26/07/2025: Rationed Meals in the US and TikTok Repels Investments (Too Toxic)
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 26/07/2025: "Bloody Google" and New People in Geminispace
Links for the day
-
Response to Solderpunk (Father of Gemini Protocol) About the Gemini Community
Solderpunk responds to non-sequitur
-
HTML and the Web Used to be Something a Child Could Learn, "Modern" Web is a Puzzle of Frameworks, Bloat, and Worse
When the Web was more like Gemini Protocol
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):