Three Years
Almost exactly 3 years ago we left Drupal behind. We started posting in a static site/page generator that we had developed. We've not looked back with any regret. It was the right thing to do.
In the coming years and hopefully decades we'll try to encourage other sites to do the same. With LLMs and their bots, the Web has become a nasty place. Running a site is harder now than it was one or two decades ago. With a static site/page generator is is a lot easier to cope though. █