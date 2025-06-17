news
Debian Leftovers
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: Playing with fonts again
I am getting increasingly frustrated by Fira Mono's lack of italic support so I am looking at alternative fonts again.
Kentaro Hayashi: Fixing long standing font issue about Debian Graphical Installer
Introduction
This is just a note-taking about how fixed the long standing font issue about Debian Graphical Installer for up-coming trixie ready.
Sven Hoexter: vym 3 Development Version in experimental
Took some time yesterday to upload the current state of what will be at some point vym 3 to experimental. If you're a user of this tool you can give it a try, but be aware that the file format changed, and can't be processed with vym releases before 2.9.500! Thus it's important to create a backup until you're sure that you're ready to move on. On the technical side this is also the switch from Qt5 to Qt6.