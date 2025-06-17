news
Games: Away Team, Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Klei Entertainment announced Away Team, a new Oxygen Not Included adventure
Klei Entertainment have revealed Away Team, a new adventure set in the world of the popular base-builder Oxygen Not Included but it's a little different.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle has some 8 quality games for cheaps
Ready for some puzzle adventures? The Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle has 8 more quality games for cheaps with great Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck compatibility.
GamingOnLinux ☛ REMATCH gets rated Steam Deck and SteamOS playable ahead of release
REMATCH is basically Rocket League but actual Football, it's probably going to be quite popular and will be playable on Steam Deck / SteamOS.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sony remove purchase restrictions for multiple major PC games
Sony finally seeing some sense. They've removed the purchase restrictions on multiple major PlayStation PC releases.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ScummVM announces support for Another World (Out of This World)
The ScummVM team have announced that Another World (also known as Out of This World) is now supported by the open source project.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape Simulator has a Native Linux version again, devs still recommend Proton
Pine Studio have put the Native Linux version of Escape Simulator back up, but they're still recommending you use Proton. Back in late May I wrote about how they completely removed the Linux version, noting that they were seeing too many issues with it with Proton being more reliable for them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic II open source game engine fheroes2 version 1.1.9 released
Dear fans and players of the fheroes2 project! One more month has passed, and the team has delivered a new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.9! This version contains some very interesting additions which we are happy to share.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods is under new ownership
Robin "Dark0ne" Scott has announced that Nexus Mods is going through a change with new owners.
GamingOnLinux ☛ BALL x PIT is a delicious challenge
BALL x PIT was a recent announcement from Kenny Sun and Devolver Digital that took only a few minutes to completely hook me in. The demo available during Steam Next Fest worked to perfection with the latest Proton 9.0-4.