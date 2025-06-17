news
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
The distribution is based on Debian’s “Testing” branch. It provides an up-to-date Linux kernel, base system and applications, and it includes a “Spark Store”, a software application marketplace with support for Android applications. The distribution is available for the i386, amd64, arm64, mips64el, loong64, riscv64 architectures.