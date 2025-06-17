news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Hashes - simple hash algorithm identification - LinuxLinks
Hashes is a simple hash algorithm identification GUI using GTK4 and Adwaita.
This is free and open source software.
CQRLOG - advanced ham radio logger - LinuxLinks
CQRLOG is an advanced ham radio logger based on the MySQL database.
It provides radio control based on hamlib libraries (currently support of 140+ radio types and models), DX cluster connection, online callbook, a grayliner, internal QSL manager database support and a most accurate country resolution algorithm based on country tables created by OK1RR.
CQRLOG is intended for daily general logging of HF, CW & SSB contacts and strongly focused to easy operation and maintenance.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Ollama GUI - LinuxLinks
Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.
Both Machine Learning and Deep Learning are changing the world. Deep Learning is trending.
Large Language Models (LLMs) represent a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, employing neural network techniques with extensive parameters for advanced language processing.
Did you know that even a Raspberry Pi 5 is able to run LLMs locally? Even better, the developer of Pi-Apps has produced an optimized install script which makes it Raspberry Pi 5 friendly.
Besides installing the Ollama command-line tool, the developer says it runs it with a low priority, pre-downloads 2 LLMs (Codellama:7b and Phi3:mini). Further the script also installs a simple Python-based GUI.
VacuumTube is an unofficial wrapper of YouTube Leanback - LinuxLinks
YouTube Leanback is just an HTML5 app, and so you can just use it in your browser by going to https://www.youtube.com/tv, but they intentionally block browsers unless it’s one of their console or TV apps.
You can technically bypass this by spoofing your user agent, but it isn’t the same experience you’d get on a console or TV as it doesn’t support controllers outside of the official app, and it’s just a much more involved process to get it working.
VacuumTube solves all of this by wrapping it with Electron, pretending to be the YouTube app, implementing controller and touch support, and overall making it a much better experience than just spoofing your user agent.
This is free and open source software.
6 Best Free and Open Scheme Color Scheme Generators - LinuxLinks
This roundup looks at useful software that generators color schemes.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
JFXChess is a JavaFX Chess GUI - LinuxLinks
JFXChess is a cross-platform chess graphical user interface.
This is free and open source software.