Best Free and Open Source Software

Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.

Both Machine Learning and Deep Learning are changing the world. Deep Learning is trending.

Large Language Models (LLMs) represent a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, employing neural network techniques with extensive parameters for advanced language processing.

Did you know that even a Raspberry Pi 5 is able to run LLMs locally? Even better, the developer of Pi-Apps has produced an optimized install script which makes it Raspberry Pi 5 friendly.

Besides installing the Ollama command-line tool, the developer says it runs it with a low priority, pre-downloads 2 LLMs (Codellama:7b and Phi3:mini). Further the script also installs a simple Python-based GUI.