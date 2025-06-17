news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2025



Quoting: 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs | ZDNET —

Windows 10, it's almost time to bid you adieu. Support ends soon, and many of those PCs simply aren't powerful enough to run the successor to what has been one of the most widely used desktop OSes on the planet. But users have choices.

They can purchase a new computer, one with enough oomph to run Windows 11 (an expensive proposition in an unstable economy). They can run the risk of using an unsupported OS (not wise in a world that is getting ever more dangerous). They can install an operating system that will happily run on that aging computer (aka... Linux).

It's that last option -- touted by a campaign called End of 10 -- that should pique the interest of most Windows 10 users. Why? Because it makes the most sense.