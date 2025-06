news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



Quoting: An update on the X11 GNOME Session Removal – Rust in Peace —

A year and a half ago, shortly after the GNOME 45 release, I opened a pair of Pull Requests to deprecate and remove the X11 Session.

A lot has happened since. The GNOME 48 release addressed all the remaining blocking issues, mainly accessibility regressions, but it was too late in the development cycle to drop the session as well.

Now the time has come.