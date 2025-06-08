news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



Quoting: Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor | by Tanmay | Jun, 2025 | Medium —

In my previous blog post (published about a year ago), I explained one part of the generator. Since then, there have been many improvements. I won’t go into detail about what an acrostic puzzle is, as I’ve covered that in multiple previous posts already. If you’re unfamiliar, please check out my earlier post for a brief idea.

Coming to the Acrostic Generator, I’ll begin by showing an illustration that shows the input and the corresponding output generated by it. After that, I’ll walk through the implementation and challenges I faced.