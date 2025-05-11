news
Programming/Development Leftovers
-
Vincent Sgherzi ☛ creating a search engine for fun
In an effort to remedy this I've set out to build my own personal search engine. While this may seem like a monumental task, most of the concepts that were once new and shiny (vectorized databases) have become commonplace. Web scrappers, while still not exactly trial have become more widely understood, especially in the age of AI scrapping every corner of the [Internet] for training data.
-
Rlang ☛ [R] Use new_scale_xxx() function to add the same scale type in different ggplot layers
In one ggplot figure, normally you can only use one scale for each aesthetic mapping.
-
Andy Wingo: a whippet waypoint
Hey peoples! Tonight, some meta-words. As you know I am fascinated by compilers and language implementations, and I just want to know all the things and implement all the fun stuff: intermediate representations, flow-sensitive source-to-source optimization passes, register allocation, instruction selection, garbage collection, all of that.
-
Martin Pitt: Testing sourcery.ai and Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Copilot for cockpit PR reviews
In the Cockpit team we spend a lot of our time on PR reviews. That’s time well spent – we all learn from each other, it keeps the code quality high and ourselves honest. But most certainly there is room for optimization: There are always silly or boring things like typos, inconsistent formatting, or inefficient algorithms; and humans also have selective and subjective sight, i.e. are often missing things.
-
Python
-
SANS ☛ Steganography Challenge: My Solution, (Sat, May 10th)
Steganography Analysis With pngdump.py: Bitstreams...
-