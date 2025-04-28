news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: 5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite | ZDNET —

If you have a phone running Android 15, you can enable a full-blown Linux terminal that includes many of the commands you're used to running on Linux, and I have to say that it's pretty cool.

Before we go any further, I want to mention what you can't do with the Linux terminal on Android. You can't install GUI apps without serious work. I've tried running GUI apps and found they simply wouldn't start. I know there have been successful attempts at installing apps like Doom on the new terminal, but it is no easy feat.