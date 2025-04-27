Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Linux on Nintendo Switch, and More

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful game consoles of all time, and with its successor finally unveiled, it's finally time to bid farewell to the original. Or is it? Nintendo argues that you can just buy the original if the successor is too expensive, and with a massive library of fantastic games, it's not as if the Switch is suddenly irrelevant. Plus, if you pick up one of the much older original Switch units, it's really easy to install custom firmware... or Linux, I guess.

In an act that can only be described as an affront to god, I've installed Ubuntu on the Nintendo Switch. "Why?" I hear you ask. "Because I can", is my response. You see, Nintendo and Nvidia left a pretty big hole in the bootROM of the original Nintendo Switch. With a little 3D-printed jig that goes into the Joy-Con rail (or you can even just use some tinfoil, if you're feeling daring, though you can damage your Switch doing that), you can boot basically anything on this device. With the Switch 2 around the corner, I broke out my original Nintendo Switch from retirement to have some fun with it one last time.