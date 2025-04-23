news
Games: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Civilization VII 1.2, LOOTPLOT, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered revealed, it's out now and Steam Deck Verified
Bethesda Softworks today officially revealed and launched The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, after days of leaks. And from what they've revealed, I'm very excited to give it a go. It's even Steam Deck Verified right from the get-go with Valve verifying it against the latest Proton 9.0-4.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Civilization VII 1.2 is out with multiplayer teams, the one more turn game mode, new resources and lots more
The latest update to Sid Meier's Civilization VII from Firaxis Games is out now with version 1.2 bringing some major new features, and a whole lot of enhancements to make this latest game in the series feel just a bit more finished.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Expand and rearrange your inventory, watch numbers tick up and break the game in LOOTPLOT
I have no idea what actual genre LOOTPLOT belongs in, or how to properly describe it. You go through rounds of sorting through your inventory and expanding it, trying to create crazy synergies and keep increasing your points needed to beat each level. If you love watching numbers go up constantly, it's definitely for you. Note: personal purchase.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by Slavic folklore Deathless. Tales of Old Rus improves text sizing on Steam Deck
Blending together a collectible card game, roguelike, and turn-based strategy game Deathless. Tales of Old Rus looks like a must-have for fans of titles like Slay the Spire. Now it should be a better fit on Steam Deck too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starcom: Unknown Space improves the UI and controller support ready for Steam Deck verification
Starcom: Unknown Space from Wx3 Labs, LLC has a fresh upgrade out now that brings in numerous improvements to the UI and controller support, as the developer hopes to get it Steam Deck Verified. Valve currently have it rated Playable.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A-RED Walking Robot is a 3D physics puzzle-platformer where you control a wind-up toy
A-RED Walking Robot looks like it could be an interesting puzzle-platformer. You control a wind-up robot toy, tasked with getting through a workshop full of different trials.
GamingOnLinux ☛ LIBRITOPIA: Librarian Simulator recently added a Linux version
LIBRITOPIA: Librarian Simulator is a game that based on the name, probably doesn't need an intro. As part of a wave of these simulator games (there's suddenly quite a lot of them), here you manage a library.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A retro goodie rebuilt from 1994, Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition recently added Linux support
Ironseed from 1994 is not one I'm familiar with, I only know if I had seen it when I was small I probably would have played it for hours. Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition is a modern 2020 remake and now it has a Native Linux version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Steam Beta for Desktop / Steam Deck fixes notes and screenshots vanishing
Valve released a small update to the Steam Beta Client for Desktop and Steam Deck, containing two fixes that have been confusing players. It may not be a big update, but still an important one.