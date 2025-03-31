news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Linus' NT Surprise | LINUX Unplugged 608
Linux 6.14 lands with big improvements for gaming, laptops, and filesystems—but why is a backdoored Windows feature sneaking into our kernel?
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
In a shot of advice to fellow Linux developers, Toralds said, “If you want to do that hdrtest thing, do it as part of your *own* checks. Don't make everybody else see that disgusting thing and have those turds in their trees.” He then noted that he had decided to mark hdrtest as broken for now, to prevent its inclusion in regular builds.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Linux Host Support ☛ HTTP 409 Conflict Error: What is it and how to fix it?
The HTTP 409 conflict error is a status code that indicates a conflict between the current state of a resource and the client’s request to modify or update that resource. This usually happens when more than one party tries to edit the same resource simultaneously, and the server gets confused.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
The Open Source Promotion Program
近月观音 (Jìn Yuè Guānyīn) Fan Creation created by 太素游山 (Yóushān Tàisù) using Krita. (Image: CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The KDE community will again participate in the Open Source Promotion Plan (OSPP), a program in which students can contribute to open source projects. Burgess Chang, is the KDE community contact.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ sudo-sh handle more parameters
Forum member Caramel posted about this limitation:
Solved, but solved the lazy way, just extending code already known to work. sudo-sh is now version 1.5, source here: [...]
-
Linuxiac
-
Linuxiac ☛ Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 13 (Mar 24 – 30, 2025)
Catch up on the latest GNU/Linux news: Kernel 6.14, Ubuntu 25.04 Beta, CachyOS March 2025 ISO, KaOS 2025.03, Zorin OS 17.3, is there GNU/Linux for backdoored Windows users, and more.
-
-