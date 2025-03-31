news
Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppZiggurat 0.1.8 on CRAN: Build Refinements
A new release 0.1.8 of RcppZiggurat R, following up on the 0.1.7 release last week which was the first release in four and a half years.
Chen HuiJing ☛ Migrating content collections from Astro 4 to 5
In case you missed it, Astro 5 has been out and about since Dec 3, 2024. As of time of writing, we’re at 5.5.4 already. What can I say, the team moves fast.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.21 on CRAN: New Upstream
Version 0.0.21 of RcppSpdlog arrived on CRAN today and has been uploaded to Debian. RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovich. You can learn more at the nice package documention site.
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ Protocol Analyzer Remembered
Anyone will tell you that as hard as it is to create a working system, the real trick is making two systems talk to each other, especially if you created only one or none of them. That’s why tools that let you listen in on two systems talking are especially valuable.
