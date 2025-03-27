news
Free and Open Source Software
-
8 Useful Free Books to Learn about Deep Learning - LinuxLinks
Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.
Deep learning has revolutionized pattern recognition, introducing tools that power a wide range of technologies in such diverse ﬁelds as computer vision, natural language processing, and automatic speech recognition. Applying deep learning requires you to simultaneously understand how to cast a problem, the basic mathematics of modeling, the algorithms for ﬁtting your models to data, and the engineering techniques to implement it all.
This roundup picks some useful books to learn about Deep Learning. The books are free to read. The article is divided into 2 pages.
Qt-DAB is a DAB decoder - LinuxLinks
Qt-DAB is software for listening to terrestrial Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB and DAB+).
Qt-DAB is designed to be used with different SDR devices. A simple and clean interface is used and Qt-DAB-6.9 has support for a DABsticks, all models of the SDRplay, Airspy, HackRF, LimeSDR, Adalm Pluto etc.
This is free and open source software.
PAR Scrape is a web scraping tool - LinuxLinks
PAR Scrape is a versatile web scraping tool with options for Selenium or Playwright, featuring AI-powered data extraction and formatting.
This is free and open source software.
w2vgrep is a semantic grep tool - LinuxLinks
It’s designed to find semantically similar matches to the query, going beyond simple string matching. Supports multiple languages. The experience is designed to be similar to grep.
w2vgrep requires a word embedding model in binary format. The default model loader uses the model file’s extension to determine the type (.bin, .8bit.int). A few compatible model files are also available.
This is free and open source software.