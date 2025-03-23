news

Quoting: EU OS Is a New Community-Led Linux Alternative for Europe’s Public Sector —

Here’s something interesting that caught my attention recently—a new community-led project called “EU OS” that plans to offer a free, Fedora-based Linux operating system specifically tailored for Europe’s public sector.

First and foremost, this initiative is still in its very early phases—the official project documentation includes a conspicuous warning that, at the moment, it is “a work in progress.” Simply put, you haven’t released anything yet — no install ISO, no alpha version, not even some technical details. Just an idea at this point.

It is designed as a Proof-of-Concept built upon Fedora Linux, complemented by the KDE Plasma desktop environment. According to the developers, countries could add a specialized “national layer,” regions could add their own enhancements, and individual organizations could fine-tune additional functionalities.