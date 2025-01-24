today's howtos
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install Software on Ubuntu: A Beginner's Guide to Snap and APT
Finding and installing software on Ubuntu Linux can be confusing at first. This guide will show you how to install, update, and remove any application you may need on your Ubuntu system!
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ The year in log files
A couple of years ago I came across Tim Bray’s post about Topfew and had a play with that myself. A primary insight from that little exercise is that my most popular posts by far were targets for spammers who won’t take no for an answer, which I could do nothing about except practice more frequent personal hygiene. Anyway, I just ran the “old” topfew on the 2024 logs from four sites of mine, and here is what I found.
Gabriel ☛ New Typeface and then some.
Turns out, it was just the simple fact that I had some CSS code before my font-related code stuff. It took forever to dawn on me because I never had the issue to present before. All I had to do was to move that code to the top and everything else below it.
University of Toronto ☛ Sometimes you need to (or have to) run old binaries of programs
Something that is probably not news to system administrators who've been doing this long enough is that sometimes, you need to or have to run old binaries of programs. I don't mean that you need to run old versions of things (although since the program binaries are old, they will be old versions); I mean that you literally need to run old binaries, ones that were built years ago.
The obvious situation where this can happen is if you have commercial software and the vendor either goes out of business or stops providing updates for the software. In some situations this can result in you needing to keep extremely old systems alive simply to run this old software, and there are lots of stories about 'business critical' software in this situation.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Consistency For Who? Thoughts on Overriding Basic Computing Controls
In the end, it’s the user who has to deal with these inconsistencies. But isn’t that what “systems” are meant to solve in the first place?
In other words, the default, un-styled, system-level controls for radios, switches, checkboxes, etc., are the original design system before our branded design systems overrode them.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Keeping your firmware up to date is crucial for maintaining system stability, security, and performance. With the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, users have access to a powerful tool called Fwupd. This utility simplifies the process of managing firmware updates across various hardware components.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenMRS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenMRS stands as one of the most widely embraced open-source electronic medical record systems globally. Designed to help healthcare facilities manage patient data efficiently, it offers a robust platform supported by an active community of medical professionals, developers, and volunteers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Linux Mint 22
Ventoy is a powerful multiboot USB solution aimed at simplifying the process of creating bootable media on a single USB drive. Instead of constantly formatting a flash drive, Ventoy allows users to copy multiple ISO files directly to the USB device.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Linux Mint 22
Microsoft fonts are widely used in professional documents, web pages, and multimedia projects. Many users rely on them for consistency across platforms, ensuring their files look the same whether opened on Windows, macOS, or Linux. However, out of the box, Linux Mint 22 does not include these proprietary Abusive Monopolist Microsoft fonts by default.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Fedora 41
WordPress stands out as one of the most popular content management systems (CMS) for creating dynamic and feature-rich websites. Its user-friendly interface, extensive plugin library, and versatile themes make it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced developers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PrestaShop on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
PrestaShop is a highly popular open-source e-commerce solution for creating online stores with ease. Featuring a robust set of built-in modules, a user-friendly interface, and a wide range of customization options, it stands out as an excellent choice for businesses of any size.
WhichUK ☛ Turn your old laptop into a free Chromebook: how to install ChromeOS Flex
Our experts reveal how you can transform a deteriorating, annoying laptop into a
secure, speedy machine
How to Install Apps in Linux Mint Using the Terminal
Linux Mint is the most popular open-source distribution for desktop users. It is beginner-friendly but also used by experienced users because it is based on Ubuntu and is also available with Debian. Its interface is like Windows, making it easy for users to adopt and handle.
How to install VS Code in Linux Mint using terminal? [Ed: Terrible thing to add as it is proprietary spyware controlled by a company that remotely 'bricks' Linux PCs]
So, if you are on Linux Mint and want to install VS Code, the terminal provides a quick and efficient way to set up apps.
TecMint ☛ Wine 10.0 Released – Install and Run backdoored Windows Software on Linux
Wine is an open-source and free application for GNU/Linux that allows users to run Windows-based software and games on Unix/Linux-like...