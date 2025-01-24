Games: Proton Experimental, Game Developers Conference (GDC) Survey, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated with fixes for Battle.net, Atelier Resleriana, Dirt Rally 2 and more
Valve updated Proton Experimental for January 22nd with a bunch more fixes for gamers on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck. Like the Battle.net update issue that came up recently that was fixed in a recent GE-Proton update too. Confused on all the Proton versions? Go and read my guide explainer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GDC 2025 survey shows PC game development growing with lots interested in Valve's Steam Deck
The latest Game Developers Conference (GDC) survey has been released, and it gives a rather glowing overview of how great things are for PC gamers with lots of developers working on games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress is out now
Bay 12 Games and Kitfox Games have announced today that Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress is now officially out for everyone. No more Beta needed.
GamingOnLinux ☛ over the hill is an offroading exploration game announced by the art of rally devs
The devs of art of rally, Funselektor Labs along with Strelka Games have announced over the hill, a new offroading exploration sim where you can bring a friend along for the ride.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux 'fascinates and terrifies' the dev of DEAD LETTER DEPT. but they're supporting it anyway
Mike Monroe / Belief Engine are approaching the release of DEAD LETTER DEPT., a thoroughly creeping looking typing game and it's coming with Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Adventures of a Cat in Space is an upcoming musical adventure starring Arthur Darvill
Adventures of a Cat in Space sounds like an exciting one to keep on your radar. An upcoming musical point and click adventure game starring Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Legends of Tomorrow and more).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Paradox announce Stellaris 4.0 will be a big overhaul sometime in Q2 2025
Paradox Interactive have announced that a big free Stellaris 4.0 update is coming later this year, and it's going to overhaul quite a lot. There's no date set for it yet but it will be sometime in Q2 2025, and will launch along with another major paid expansion.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld developer Pocketpair launches Pocketpair Publishing
Palworld developer Pocketpair are not slowing down, as they just launched their own video game publisher with Pocketpair Publishing.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 90s classics inspired adventure Splittown arrives on Steam and looks great
If you love classic point and click adventures then Splittown might be your next destination, as it's just arrived on Steam. It has Native Linux support, and they plan to improve the Steam Deck support soon too. The game is in Early Access while they gather feedback and polish the experience.
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to install GE-Proton on Steam Deck, SteamOS, Linux
GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE) is a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux platforms like SteamOS / Steam Deck that can at times give you better game compatibility than Valve's official Proton. Here's how to install it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck sales drop hard following the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement (updated: Valve fixed it)
Update 11:21AM: it's possible the weekly global top sellers list is having issues, as it's been pointed out some clearly top selling games vanished from the last week. I've reached out to Valve to see what's up.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The devs of Celeste have cancelled their follow-up game Earthblade
Extremely OK Games, creators of the popular platformer Celeste, have announced that their follow-up game Earthblade has now been cancelled. This was announced in a news post on their official website yesterday, January 22nd.