Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Devs Debate Moving from IRC to Matrix
Ubuntu is mulling a switch to Matrix from IRC to handle real-time development discussion. Canonical’s Robie Basak has begun a discussion on the Ubuntu Developer Mailing list regarding a potential switch, in an effort to find consensus for or against such a move. But he urges devs in favour not to abandon Ubuntu IRC channels just yet. “First let’s discuss, and if we decide to move, then we can pick a date to move the “official” place for realtime Ubuntu developer conversation,” he writes.
Ubuntu ☛ Bringing 12-year LTS to 32-bit Arm processors as CRA comes into force
With the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and Ubuntu Core 24, Canonical introduced a 12-year Long Term Support commitment for 32-bit Arm® processors, addressing the critical time_t overflow issue, commonly known as the “Year 2038 problem.”
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Summit 2024 Reflections
As we move into 2025, we wanted to reflect on the crowning event of the year: the Ubuntu Summit. Just over two months ago, we celebrated Ubuntu’s 20th birthday in The Hague, the Netherlands.