Fedora and Red hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Why open source is critical to the future of AI [Ed: IBM promotes Ponzi schemes and hype via Red Hat]
At Red Hat we believe that everyone should have the ability to contribute to AI. AI innovation shouldn't be restricted to companies that can afford massive amounts of processing power and the specialist data scientists needed to train these increasingly large large language models (LLMs).
Red Hat Official ☛ Write your first Containerfile for Podman
Containers interface directly with Linux kernel abilities like cgroups and namespaces. Running a container literally uses your existing kernel to run additional Linux systems inside your existing Linux system.
Peter Czanik: syslog-ng OSE 4.8.1 is now in EPEL 10, quick fix for Elasticsearch
This blog is just a quick announcement that syslog-ng 4.8.1 is now available in EPEL 10, so you do not have to use the testing repository anymore. Thanks everyone for the feedback!
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infrastructure & Release Engineering Summary 2024
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of 2024. As these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done in one blog post by both teams.