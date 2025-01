Building a tiny Linux from scratch

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2025



I wanted to learn more about how the Linux kernel works, and what’s involved in booting it. So I set myself the goal to cobble together the bare neccessities required to boot into a working shell.

In the end, I had a tiny Linux system with a size of 2.5 MB, which I could boot from a USB stick on my laptop!

