posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Steam Client Brings Enhanced Game Update Management —

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users. It brings a wealth of new features and improvements to the platform. Here are the highlights.

First and foremost, Valve has introduced a new global setting to manage game updates across your entire Steam library. This setting aims to give players more fine-grained control over how and when updates are performed, which is a real game-changer—especially if you juggle multiple titles or grapple with limited bandwidth.

Additionally, the client now offers a panel to handle exceptions per game. In other words, you can apply universal update rules but still tweak individual games as needed.