posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2025



Quoting: Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements —

Three months after its previous 1.8 release, Distrobox, a user-friendly tool that lets you spin up containerized Linux environments on top of your current operating system by leveraging Docker and Podman under the hood, has just released version 1.8.1.

Although the spotlight is on its latest bug fixes, the update also brings notable improvements to package manager handling, NVIDIA integration, and overall performance. Here’s more on that in detail.

A new clone function for the distrobox assemble command makes duplicating existing environments more straightforward. Moreover, Zsh users will appreciate the reworked completions, which fix issues with completing container names and provide a more intuitive command-completion experience.