You'll be much more motivated to upgrade if you instead hear examples of post-quantum crypto already being deployed. It can't be that difficult if it's already working for millions of users.

The popular OpenSSH remote-administration tool rolled out post-quantum crypto in 2022. Google rolled out post-quantum crypto for its internal communications later the same year. Cloudflare, which hosts a considerable fraction of the Internet's web sites, reports that 33% of its connections are using post-quantum crypto as of January 2025.

I'll take a moment here to advertise some of my own work with various collaborators. If you're using Linux as a sysadmin or on the desktop, try our new easy-to-install PQConnect tool, which wraps end-to-end post-quantum cryptography around unmodified applications. If you're a developer, try out the simple API for libmceliece and libntruprime.