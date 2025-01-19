Tux Machines

9to5Linux

LinuxGizmos.com

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

LLM630 Compute Kit with Wi-Fi 6, GbE, and LLM Support for Edge AI

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

Security Holes and Windows TCO

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025

Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]
Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate
Although we’re still months away from the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Android Leftovers
New Hisense A9 Android smartphone features an e-ink display
Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them
Owning a Chromebook doesn’t mean you're limited to just basic apps
CMYK support in Inkscape could be a game-changer for professional print designers
As a digital artist and long-time user of free and libre graphic software
GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub
Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi
Free and Open Source Software
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution
Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal
Hardware and Mobile Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order
Events: Daniel Pocock on FOSDEM (Belgium), LSFMM+BPF 2025, and More
PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5
Cinnamon 6.4 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”
The Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22.1
Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes
Kodi, the popular free open-source home theater software
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
This Week in GNOME #183 Updated Flatpak
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 10 to January 17
Wine, KDE, and Red Hat
Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More
today's howtos
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab
Linux powers most servers in the world
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Outlook for the new year 2025
Happy new year 2025! I wish a great year for you, and the global LibreOffice community
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press
Best Free and Open Source Software
Dragora – independent Linux distribution
Dragora is an independent Linux distribution
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape
We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers
Raspberry-powered laptops and tablets can be the perfect pick for your projects
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life
If you have an aging computer and want to repurpose it
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Bubi at 400 [original]
today's leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.10, Linux 6.6.72, and Linux 6.1.125
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025
10 Linux apps I install on every new machine (and why you should, too)
If you're wondering which apps take priority on your new Linux machine
Klassy for development version of Plasma
You might have seen the awesome Klassy theme by Paul McAuley for Qt applications and window decorations for KWin
Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More
Your Android-Powered Car is About To Get a Lot More Apps
PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024
It’s a new year, and we are excited for the developments coming this year to Librem devices
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
3 reasons Pop!_OS might be the best Linux distro for gamers
There are some excellent Linux distros available
Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming
Best Free and Open Source Software
Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350
today's howtos
GNU/Linux Applications: apt Clean Up Utilities, Libvirt 11.0.0, Bottles 51.18, Stacer, and More
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Kirigami Addons 1.7.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of additional components for Kirigami applications
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
Today in Techrights
