Security and Windows TCO
-
SANS ☛ Leveraging Honeypot Data for Offensive Security Operations
[This is a Guest Diary by Alex Sanders, an ISC intern as part of the SANS.edu BACS program
-
Federal News Network ☛ Easterly hails CISA’s ‘world-class’ talent in final address
CISA grew rapidly during the Biden administration, recruiting technical experts to lead key initiatives like "secure by design" and cyberthreat hunting teams.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Biden cyber EO seeks proof of security from software vendors [Ed: Will they check all Windows machines got disconnected?]
The new cybersecurity executive order seeks to put teeth behind the secure software development standards that federal vendors are supposed to be following.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Biden signs executive order to strengthen national cybersecurity in last days in office [Ed: Dump Microsoft then]
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden signed a cybersecurity-related executive order today that’s aimed at strengthening national cybersecurity and making it easier to pursue foreign adversaries and hacking groups that try to undermine U.S. systems.
-
Internet Society ☛ Today’s US Executive Order is a Serious Win for Cybersecurity [Ed: But will Microsoft be dumped or are those just words?]
The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ FTC orders GoDaddy to strengthen security practices after years of data breaches
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has ordered well-known web hosting provider GoDaddy Inc. to implement a robust information security program to settle charges that the company failed to secure its website-hosting service against attacks that could harm its customers. >
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Study finds nearly one in 10 generative Hey Hi (AI) prompts in business disclose potentially sensitive data
A new study released today by data protection startup Harmonic Security Inc. has found that nearly one in 10 prompts used by business users when using artificial intelligence disclose potentially sensitive data.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft ends support for Office apps on backdoored Windows 10 in October
Microsoft says it will drop support for Office apps in backdoored Windows 10 after the operating system reaches its end of support on October 14.
-
NVISO Labs ☛ Detecting Teams Chat Phishing Attacks (Black Basta)
For quite a while now, there has been a new ongoing threat campaign where the adversaries first bomb a user's mailbox with spam emails and then pose as Help Desk or IT Support on Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams to trick their potential victims into providing access. This social engineering tactic is being attributed to the ransomware group "Black Basta".
-