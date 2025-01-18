today's leftovers

Modern graphics programming revolves around achieving high-performance rendering and visually stunning effects. Among OpenGL’s capabilities, Multiple Render Targets (MRTs) are particularly valuable for enabling advanced rendering techniques with greater efficiency.

With the latest release of Mesa 24.03 and the commitment from Igalia, the etnaviv GPU driver now includes support for MRTs. If you’ve ever wondered how MRTs can transform your graphics pipeline or are curious about the challenges of implementing this feature, this blog post is for you.