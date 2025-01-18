today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 594: Name that Domain
Security Audit of the Capsicum and bhyve Subsystems, ZFS on GNU/Linux and block IO limits show some limits of being out of the kernel, NetBSD on a ROCK64 Board, Domain Naming, BSDCan 2025 CFP, The Internet Gopher from Minnesota, and more
Graphics Stack
-
Christian Gmeiner: Multiple Render Targets for etnaviv
Modern graphics programming revolves around achieving high-performance rendering and visually stunning effects. Among OpenGL’s capabilities, Multiple Render Targets (MRTs) are particularly valuable for enabling advanced rendering techniques with greater efficiency.
With the latest release of Mesa 24.03 and the commitment from Igalia, the etnaviv GPU driver now includes support for MRTs. If you’ve ever wondered how MRTs can transform your graphics pipeline or are curious about the challenges of implementing this feature, this blog post is for you.
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Haruna 1.3
Haruna version 1.3.0 is out. There have been lots of code refactoring, so make sure to report any bugs you encounter. There's a "Report bug" menu entry under the "Help" menu or in settings in the about page.
The default actions for left and right mouse buttons have changed: left click is now play/pause and right click opens the context menu. Actions can be changed in settings in the Mouse page.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Zenwalk bug fix Current ISO
Hi,
Following some bug reports (ie : missing libunibreak library, thanks to John Coghill), here's a new ISO.
Below an exemple of netpkg performing dependency processing.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplifying and optimizing Red Hat OpenShift on OpenStack with hosted control planes
With the release of Red Hat OpenShift 4.17, HCP for OpenShift on OpenStack is available as a developer preview. Red Hat OpenShift 4.18 will bring significant improvements, integrating OpenShift innovations with robust infrastructure like OpenStack Services on OpenShift by simplifying and optimizing the clusters lifecycles.
Red Hat Official ☛ Passwords: a thin line between love and hate
Vulnerability to cyberattacks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Programming/Development
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Raycaster Within Bash
Wolfenstein 3D was a paradigm-shifting piece of software, using raycasting techniques to create a game with pseudo-3D graphics. Now, [izabera] has done something very similar, creating a raycasting display engine that runs entirely within bash.
