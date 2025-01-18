posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Quoting: 5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life | ZDNET —

Do you have an old PC lying around? Maybe your Windows 10 PC won't support Windows 11, and you're not interested in purchasing a new machine. What do you do?

You can turn to a lightweight Linux distribution. This type of operating system typically has very low system requirements and can make older machines feel as if they're brand new.

Although there are some distributions that claim to be lightweight, I'm limiting my choices to those whose system requirements are equal to or less than a 1GHz CPU, equal to or less than 2GB of RAM, and a minimum of 10GB storage. I've also only chosen those distributions that don't skimp on the features in favor of speed. But which distribution should you choose? Let me help you with that.