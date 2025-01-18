Bubi at 400

WE have been getting good at uptimes here. The machine I'm typing this on, bubi, has just 'turned' 400:

top - 06:12:43 up 400 days, 22:24, 2 users, load average: 10.57, 10.01, 8.93

vonick, the main laptop, is at 466:

top - 06:13:32 up 466 days, 12:58, 39 users, load average: 0.75, 0.61, 0.72

Rianne's laptop is nearly a year since last reboot:

top - 07:13:05 up 326 days, 20:11, 4 users, load average: 0.95, 0.35, 0.22

That's a total of neatly 1,200 days.

All three boxes are not accessible from the outside world and people who insist on always using the latest kernel should pay closer attention to Microsoft breaking it [1, 2]. Old and stable has its merit. █