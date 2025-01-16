Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



If you’ve been hearing never-ending chatter about moving to Linux – some of it from me – you may be wondering why. Part of it is that Linux, and its open-source software just keeps getting better. But the other part is that many of us are moving away from vendors that are increasingly harder to work with. Apple, Adobe and Microsoft are all suffering the same unforced error: Greed.

In this article I'll be running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio, an open source content creation studio that runs on Linux, then installing it on three different machines to show how easy it can be. I'll finish with a quick tutorial to allow you to do it yourself. For other software advice see our best photo editing software guide, and my recent review of open source photo editor Gimp 3.0.

