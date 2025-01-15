posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2025



Quoting: risiOS - Fedora based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Thanks to a stable base of Fedora, risiOS is able to deliver on the latest cutting-edge features without breaking things mid-release cycle. Some of the modern features risiOS inherits from Fedora include BTRFS, Wayland (even on NVIDIA hardware), Pipewire, and much more.

risiOS ships a modified version of the GNOME Desktop. Thanks to GNOME, risiOS ships a modern and fluid DE with extendability through extensions. GNOME also provides a modern suite of apps with a consistent UI and design language.

risiOS ships a modified version of ZSH with features such as syntax highlighting, auto suggestions, and more, although to keep ZSH light we do not ship a plugin manager or framework.