risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” introduces the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment with a built-in Night Light feature supporting both XOrg and Wayland, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, a much improved Wayland session, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offers Wayland Support for the LXQt Desktop

As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.

MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 12th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

Backups - Intro to Ubuntu Backup Utility

Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

Cubie A5E with 4K Video Support and M.2 NVMe SSD Now Available for Preorder

Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.

Voice Preview Edition: Open-Source Design with Local Processing Capabilities

The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.

risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2025

risiOS

Thanks to a stable base of Fedora, risiOS is able to deliver on the latest cutting-edge features without breaking things mid-release cycle. Some of the modern features risiOS inherits from Fedora include BTRFS, Wayland (even on NVIDIA hardware), Pipewire, and much more.

risiOS ships a modified version of the GNOME Desktop. Thanks to GNOME, risiOS ships a modern and fluid DE with extendability through extensions. GNOME also provides a modern suite of apps with a consistent UI and design language.

risiOS ships a modified version of ZSH with features such as syntax highlighting, auto suggestions, and more, although to keep ZSH light we do not ship a plugin manager or framework.

Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player
System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, continues to develop with the 5th alpha release, which is accompanied by new ISO images of the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro.
Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes
Tails 6.11 amnesic incognito live system distribution is now available for download with support for detecting partitioning errors and fixes for critical vulnerabilities.
 
Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution
Crunchbangplusplus is a Linux distribution based on Debian
OnePlus 13 Review: A Better Android Phone, but It’s Not the Best
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
IBASE INA1607 is a fanless uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by an Intel Atom x7405C Amston Lake SoC
Android 16 may bring predictive back support to three-button navigation
Niri 25.1 Debuts with Revamped Release Numbering
A sad day for the Firebird Project
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025
F3OS – Debian-based Linux distribution
There are three editions available which have a different desktop environment
OSGeoLive – Linux distribution focusing on geospatial software
OSGeoLive is a self-contained bootable DVD, USB thumb drive or Virtual Machine based on Lubuntu
Alpine 3.21.1 released
a maintenance release of the 3.21 series
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offers Wayland Support for the LXQt Desktop
The openSUSE Project announced today that their openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release distro now comes with Wayland support for those who want to install and use the latest LXQt desktop environment.
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.4 and Easy Scarthgap-series version 6.5.4
Tiling Shell’s Newest Feature Speeds Up Window Snapping
LXQt Wayland support is now here
MX Linux 23.5 Brings Debian 12.9 and Xfce 4.20
MX Linux 23.5 introduces Xfce 4.20, kernel 6.1/6.12 LTS
Hidden Files in Linux Explained
Learn all about hidden files in Linux, why they exist, how to view them
Plop Linux – distribution designed for advanced Linux users
Plop Linux is a distribution built from scratch
Review: DAT Linux 2.0
This week's review is of a project which has been sitting on the DistroWatch waiting list for about two and a half years
KDE: kcursorgen and SVG cursors
Although this tool is intended for internal use in future Plasma versions
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability improvements, new features, and updated apps
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Shortwave Now Supports Play Internet Radio in the Background
How to Install FreeBSD 13 and 14 on Desktops
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 12th, 2025
The 222nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 12th, 2025.
